Hustings fever in Cowal and Bute

Candidates for the local authority elections have been busy across Cowal and Bute this week, as no fewer than three hustings events took place, giving them the opportunity to set out their stall - and the public a chance to quiz them on the things that matter in their communities.



Public halls were packed by locals in Rothesay and Innellan on Wednesday evening and in Sandbank on Thursday.

Seven candidates on Bute, eight of the ten candidates in Dunoon ward and all six of the Cowal candidates faced a barrage of sometimes tricky questions from their audiences. Chair persons had their work cut out to keep things flowing nicely and to keep questions to the point.



Time after time candidates said that proceedings at the local authority should be open and transparent. Some wanted debates and meetings live streamed to public halls across the region for their communities to view without having to travel to Kilmory. Each committed to being accessible, attending community council meetings and holding regular surgeries.



Health, education, depopulation, windfarms, town centre regeneration and how to keep young people in our rural areas, transport and communication were common topics, together with a need for meaningful consultation and listening to the voice of the community.



Some members of the public were sceptical that any of the candidates could make a difference, with one at Sandbank asking ‘we’re still talking about the same issues we were 25 years ago - how are you going to change that?



Now it is down to the public to make their vote next Thursday and choose who they think will be the best representative for them at Argyll and Bute Council.