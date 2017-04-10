WITNESSES SOUGHT FOR DUNOON ATTEMPTED MURDER – AND SERIOUS ASSAULT

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the attempted murder of a man in Dunoon yesterday (Sunday).

Around 5.15pm a 30-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with two other men within a flat in Auchamore Road, Dunoon.

The victim then left the flat and made his way onto Hillfoot Street, and police and ambulance were called.

He was taken to Dunoon Hospital and later transferred to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident. The first is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with white stripes on the sleeves and had blood on his face.

The second man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, and was wearing a black tracksuit top with bright green shorts.

Detective Inspector Douglas Wilson, Dunoon CID, said: “There will have been plenty of people around in the aftermath of this violent attack and I would appeal to any witnesses to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim, who will have had obvious injuries, or the two other men involved, in the area of Auchamoore Road or Hillfoot Street yesterday evening.

“Extensive enquiries are underway to trace the people responsible and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and is not linked to any other incidents in the area.

“Additional police patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance and if you have any concerns at all please do approach our officers who will be happy to assist.”

The area was taped off until this morning, but – police say – is now accessible.

This follows a serious assault in the town's John Street on Saturday night – which police believe also involved a 'bladed instrument'.

Officers were notified by staff at Dunoon Hospital on Sunday that a 20-year-old man had been treated for serious injuries. Detectives believe the injuries may relate to a disturbance alleged to have taken place in a John Street flat between 8pm and shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The injured man made his own way to hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries before being discharged.

Detective Inspector Douglas Wilson, Dunoon CID, said today (Monday): “A 20-year-old man has received treatment for serious injuries which we believe were inflicted with a bladed weapon. Our role is to determine how he came about those injuries and to identify the person or persons responsible.

“We believe that there may have been a disturbance inside a flat in John Street, Dunoon. It may have occurred between 2000 hours and 0030 hours on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Local residents may have heard a disturbance or witnessed individuals fleeing the area. I am asking anyone with any information to contact us. You may think the information you have is insignificant, but as part of our broader investigation, it could make all the difference."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunoon CID via 101. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.