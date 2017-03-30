Farewell to Arctic Penguin

Inveraray bid farewell to SS Arctic Penguin on Saturday as the historic three masted sailing ship, which has spent over two decades on Inveraray Pier as a Maritime Museum, sailed off, under her own steam, for refurbishment at Barrow-in-Furness.

The Viscount Christopher Wright of Warmingham, Cheshire, bought the vessel on Christmas Eve 2015. His intention is to carry out a full restoration of the ship and then sail it around the coast of Great Britain for years to come.

In recent months Viscount Christopher and his team of enthusiastic volunteers have stripped the interior of the ship in readiness for her restoration.

She finally sailed away with escort vessel The Venture of Liverpool and progressed down Loch Fyne and then the Irish Sea, arriving in Barrow the following day.

There she was greeted by the tug Kamsar from Bay Towage of Barrow and an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers positioned near the lifeboat station on the Barrow approaches headland.

Lord Wright reported that SS Arctic Penguin had 'acquitted herself very well, for the grand old lady that she is'.

He added: "She looks quite at home on her new quay. The facilities provided by Associated British Ports are just what we’ve been looking for. The Harbour Master, Guy Lockwood, and his team have been exceptionally helpful and the people of Barrow seem pleased that this Historic Ship has taken up residence."

