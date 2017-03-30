Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News Farewell to Arctic Penguin

Farewell to Arctic Penguin

Thursday, 30 March 2017 15:57 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Arctic_Penguin_leaves_Inveraray.JPG

 

Inveraray bid farewell to SS Arctic Penguin on Saturday as the historic three masted sailing ship, which has spent over two decades on Inveraray Pier as a Maritime Museum, sailed off, under her own steam, for refurbishment at Barrow-in-Furness.

 

The Viscount Christopher Wright of Warmingham, Cheshire, bought the vessel on Christmas Eve 2015. His intention is to carry out a full restoration of the ship and then sail it around the coast of Great Britain for years to come.

 

In recent months Viscount Christopher and his team of enthusiastic volunteers have stripped the interior of the ship in readiness for her restoration.

She finally sailed away with escort vessel The Venture of Liverpool and progressed down Loch Fyne and then the Irish Sea, arriving in Barrow the following day.

 

There she was greeted by the tug Kamsar from Bay Towage of Barrow  and an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers positioned near the lifeboat station on the Barrow approaches headland.

 

Lord Wright reported that SS Arctic Penguin had  'acquitted herself very well, for the grand old lady that she is'.

 

Arctic_Penguin_in_Barrow.JPG

 

He added: "She looks quite at home on her new quay. The facilities provided by Associated British Ports are just what we’ve been looking for. The Harbour Master, Guy Lockwood, and his team have been exceptionally helpful and the people of Barrow seem pleased that this Historic Ship has taken up residence."

Read more in this week's Dunoon Observer

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.