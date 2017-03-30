Council candidates announced

Candidates for the 11 wards in Argyll and Bute have been announced, and campaigning will soon begin for Scottish Government local elections.



The Standard offers readers a guide to all the candiates standing in the wards of Bute, Cowal and Dunoon, as well as a reminder for voting information.

Local Government elections will take place on Thursday May 4 this year. People in Scotland have until April 17 to register to vote.



Councillors for each of the wards in the area will be elected using the single transferrable vote (STV) system.



Put simply this means voters can rank their candidates in order of preference.



How to vote

In person: Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on polling day. As long as you are registered to vote you will receive a polling card which will have your polling station listed on it.

Postal vote: Anyone can apply to vote by post, but you must be registered to vote. A postal vote registration form is available from the Argyll and Bute Council website.

Proxy vote: A proxy vote can be applied under certain circumstances. A proxy vote will enable someone you trust to cast your vote on your behalf. For more information on proxy votes, contact the Electoral Registration Office on 0800 980 0470.

STV explained: The single transferable vote allows voters to rank candidates, numbering them in order of preference.

Voters should be aware that they do not need to place a number beside every candidate’s name on the ballot paper.

If voters accidentally place an X in their desired box instead of a number 1, their vote will count.

However, if voters place more than one of the same number, or more than one X, then this vote will be classed as spoiled, as there can be no clear indication of the preferred candidate.