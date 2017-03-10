TRAFFIC DISRUPTION FOR SHORE ROAD

Scottish Water (SW) hosted two drop-in events last week, on the Shore and in Toward.

They were hoping to engage with local residents to inform them of the upcoming upgrade to the existing sewer network.

The work is part of a £5m investment in the sewer network across the Firth of Clyde over the next 12 months.

In Strone the work will take place at Dunselma Lodge where a septic tank will be installed underground, a new sewer laid along the road, and pipe to existing outfall pipe to be located behind the sea wall.

There are three locations in Kilmun where the same work will be undertaken – Lagganbhuie, Alderburn Place and Hillrig/Duncans Cottage.

Work in Kilmun is planned to start this summer, and the upgrade proposals for Strone are currently in the planning stage.

The work in Kilmun will be phased over nine months, and SW will send a postcard notification two weeks prior to the main sewer works starting.

Of course, all this work doesn’t come without disruption.

After listening to residents’ concerns about an earlier proposed diversion via Whistlefield, SW will now carry out the work using traffic management.

That means temporary traffic lights on the Shore Road.

As well as the traffic lights, there may be some changes made to existing bus stops. Some may be temporarily suspended and relocated.

SW will put up notification signs in advance at any affected bus stops.

In south Cowal, a section of new sewers is to be constructed in in Innellan at Dunadd/Ashburn Lodge.

Work is planned to start this autumn and will be phased over four months.

Service diversions works are required prior to the start of the main sewer works, and will carried out by BT Openreach, SSE, SGN and Street lighting throughout the summer.

In Toward one underground tank is being constructed in private land and will take up to six weeks.