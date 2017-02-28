Banner

Home News The News HEAD TEACHER FACES HEARING

HEAD TEACHER FACES HEARING

Tuesday, 28 February 2017 08:54 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

THE former head teacher at St Mun’s Primary School in Dunoon faces a hearing which could see her struck off the teaching register.

 

Gillian Neeson (above) has been accused of a string of financial misconduct incidents by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

 

In 2013, it was reported Ms Neeson had been sacked by Argyll and Bute Council, but was planning to appeal - claiming unfair dismissal.

 

A hearing begins in Edinburgh tomorrow (Wednesday) at which Ms Neeson faces eight separate charges – including using £400 for her personal use despite knowing the money was intended for a school trip to London.

 

Full details in Friday’s Standard

