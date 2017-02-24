Banner

What's on in Cowal

Friday, 24 February 2017 14:57 | Written by Georgia Love
Saturday February 25

Oban Gaelic Choir,  (winners Lovat and Tullibardine Shield National Mòd 2015) will perform in St Mun's Church Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

Flea Market at Kilmun Younger Hall, public entry 1pm.

Monday February 27

Jobs Fair at Dunoon Grammar School, 12.30-3pm

Friday March 3

A concert with singing and organ music at 7.30pm at Innellan Church in aid  of Toward and Innellan churches and  Cowal Hospice.

Tickets are available at the door,  at The Observer Shop, or by phoning 830520.

Saturday March 4

Race Night – cheese and wine evening at the Argyll Hotel, 7pm for 7.20pm (start of racing). £10 entry includes one free glass of wine and nibbles. 01369 7046880.

Thursday March 9

Open Day at Key Community Support, 130 John Street, Dunoon. 2pm to 6pm.

Friday March 10

RSCDS South Argyll Branch Annual Dance with the Ian Muir Sound, Hunter’s Quay Holiday Village. Entry £16. All welcome.

Friday March 24

Kyles of Bute Golf Club AGM at 7.30pm in the Kames Clubhouse.

