Toward and Shore sewage works

Work to upgrade the sewer network in Toward will be commencing soon, says Scottish Water.

Further to investigation work done in February, the company will be constructing an underground tank in private land on the shore.

Work is due to start week commencing March 6.

Drop-in sessions

Before these works start Scottish Water is holding a series of information events for its customers living around the Holy Loch and Firth of Clyde about plans for a £5 million investment in the area.

The planned work will see a number of septic tanks being installed to ensure waste water collected from homes and businesses in the area is treated to a high standard, helping to protect coastal waters.

This will enable the company to comply with strict water quality standards, while protecting and enhancing the environment.

Information days will be held at Kilmun and Strone (March 1) in the Younger Hall between 4and 7pm.

Innellan and Toward’s information day is Thursday March 2 at Innellan Village Hall, from 4-7pm.

The Toward work, starting on Monday March 6, is expected to take around four to six weeks to complete.

During the first week the Invasive Weeds Agency will remove invasive species and the site will be set up.

There will be minor road works as the temporary access point is created from the road and there may be parking restrictions during the works.

Residents and visitors are asked to follow all signage put in place.

The company will also be making door to door visits of customers located directly outside the works.

While pedestrian access will be maintained at all times there will be an increase of deliveries to the site and parking of vehicles nearby.

Scottish Water also advises that there may be some noise from construction equipment as dense rock on the shore can be hard and subsequently loud at times to break through at times.

The whole tank is to be located underground and the only visible parts will be for access points once it is complete. Local stone and backfill will be used to cover the other areas to ensure it is returned to the original look including planting. Any plant deemed to be will not be replanted.