More disruption at Sandbank

The morning and evening commute has been disrupted of late by temporary traffic lights in place in Sandbank.

The three-way signalling interchange involves drivers using Rankin’s Brae and the High Road in both directions.

Because of the tripartite nature of the lights, the signalling cycle is longer than usual, meaning motorists are being held up for several minutes causing tailbacks at busy times.

Not only that, but it was only fairly recently that road works were being carried out in the same spot.

We asked Argyll and Bute Council to comment, and a spokesman for the council told us: “We have to ensure our road network is safe and free from flooding.

“The work on the A815 has been essential to replace the existing culvert as part of our flood alleviation programme.

“With the pipework now replaced to the marina, it has been necessary to re-excavate the road to reconnect the new pipe and complete the diversion.

“Weather permitting, we will now be able to re-instate the footpath and remove the temporary traffic lights this week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”