Home News The News Dunoon development open

Dunoon development open

Friday, 17 February 2017 15:26 | Written by Gill Wollers
af1702463921.JPG

The first tenants of ACHA’s new five-home development in Dunoon’s Victoria Park got the keys to their properties earlier today (Friday).

 

MSP Michael Russell handed the keys over to two of the new tenants, Sammie Richie and Carol Black.

The development, which cost £811,338, was officially opened by Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell who called it a ‘heartening and hopeful day’.

 

The new build was funded from grant contribution from the Scottish Government and Argyll and Bute Council with private finance from ACHA.

 

The homes were built by the Argyll based company from Lochgilphead, MacLeod Construction Ltd.

 

Full story in next week’s paper

