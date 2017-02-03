£1.3M Boost For Local Schools

Schools in Argyll and Bute are set to benefit from a fund designed to improve disadvantaged children’s’ education– to the tune of £1,304,400.

The cash, from the Scottish Government’s Pupil Equity Fund, will be divided among schools depending on the number of pupils between P1 to S3 who are eligible for free school meals. Awards are equivalent to £1,200 per pupil.

The Scottish Government will give the money directly to head teachers who will be able to spend it on whatever they think will help them raise attainment.

