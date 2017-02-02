Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News FERRY TENDER DELAY

FERRY TENDER DELAY

Thursday, 02 February 2017 14:34 | Written by Gordon
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

 

alt

 

 

The unpopular Argyll Ferries vessels Ali Cat and Argyll Flyer will ply the Dunoon-Gourock route for a while yet after Transport minister Humza Yousaf today (Thursday) delayed the tender process for the route by nine months.

 

Argyll Ferries contract was supposed to end in June but today’s announcement – that a review will take place about whether there is a need to tender for the route – throws the future into doubt.

 

The Scottish Government is examining whether, under European rules, a competitive tender is necessary at all.

 

Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t want to prejudice or pre-empt the outcome of the review, but it may be possible to provide ferry services through an ‘in-house’ operator.”

 

The review is expected to last for about nine months and comes after advice from the European Commission.

 

Britain's exit from the European Union also means ministers may no longer have to comply with EU regulation.

 

Labour MSPs welcomed the review, saying there was growing pressure for ferry services not to be put out to tender. However, the Conservatives expressed concern that commercial ferry operators could be frozen out in future.

 

The expected new, larger boats for the Dunoon route could be some years away yet…

 

Local reaction in next Friday's Standard.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.