Dunoon young filmmakers

Friday, 27 January 2017 14:42 | Written by Gill Wollers
alt

 

Pupils from the Gaelic medium unit at Dunoon Grammar School have three short films in the running for FilmG’s People’s Choice award.

 

But if you want to vote you’ll have to be fast – voting closes on Friday February 3.

FilmG is the national Gaelic short film competition and this year’s FilmG attracted more entries than ever before with many clever, fun and quirky interpretations of the theme ‘Strì’ (Endeavour/Conflict).

 

The three films submitted by DGS pupils are:  Am Bake Off: Earra Ghàildheal, produced by six S1 pupils; Dealan was made by  seven S2s; and  nine S3 and S4 pupils came together to produce Stri Ainmeil.

 

The pupils are all fluent Gaelic speakers and wrote the scripts, acted, directed, filmed made the costumes and edited the films themselves, as well as organising locations.

 

The films can be viewed – and voted for – at filmg.co.uk. Choose vote and the youth section to view and vote for your favourite.

