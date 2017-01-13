Banner

MoD POLICE TO PATROL CIVILIAN ARGYLL

Friday, 13 January 2017 09:49 | Written by Gordon
FRIEND OR FOE?

Armed Ministry of Defence police officers are to begin patrolling in civilian areas of Argyll, it has emerged.

 

MoD police (MDP) officers based at Clyde nuclear bases Faslane and Coulport told a public meeting of the plans, saying they would ‘augment’ Police Scotland’s work. However, Police Scotland said there have been ‘no discussions’ with MoD police.

MDP officers, who are answerable to the MoD in London rather than the Scottish Government, told a community council meeting to expect ‘greater interaction’ with the public in the areas around the Clyde bases – possibly including Ardentinny beach, a popular picnic area directly opposite Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport where Britain’s nuclear warheads are stored.

Rosneath website The Lochside Press reported that MDP officer Willie Lavers told a recent meeting of Cove and Kilcreggan Community Council: “We’re encouraging a culture of safety and security across the whole area and that does not just mean the MoD assets, it means the whole area. If we come and speak to you it is not necessarily that we feel you are a terrorist, it is whether you are a friend or foe of Argyll.”

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O'Hara raised the issue in parliament yesterday (Thursday).

FULL STORY IN TODAY'S PAPER

