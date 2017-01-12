Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News Scotia vistis Dunoon

Scotia vistis Dunoon

Thursday, 12 January 2017 15:31 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

alt

 

Marine Scotland’s fisheries research vessel Scotia spent Wednesday very purposefully going up and down the Clyde off Dunoon – regardless of the atrocious weather conditions that kept both Argyll Ferries and Western Ferries off the water for most of the day.

 

So what was she doing in the Clyde?

A spokesperson for Marine Scotland said: “The Scotia is currently undertaking water, sediment and biological sampling for the Clean Seas Environmental Monitoring Programme.

 

“She is collecting water samples for nutrient studies as part of the Scottish Coastal Eutrophication Assessment Survey.”

 

Eutrophication is a process by which pollution, from such sources as sewage or fertiliser leaking from fields, causes water to become overrich in organic and mineral nutrients so that algae flourish and deplete the oxygen supply.

 

The spokesperson added: “Scotia is monitoring and recording all litter brought aboard in all trawls, and deploying Aquatracka and Seabird 19 to collect fluorescence data.”

 

MRV Scotia was built by Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd at Port Glasgow and completed early in 1998.

 

She operates from her home port in Aberdeen, and is normally used for fish stock assessment and environmental monitoring in the North Sea and north Atlantic waters. Fisheries data and other information gathered on research cruises are essential to the success of Marine Scotland Science’s (MSS) scientific programme.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.