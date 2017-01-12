Scotia vistis Dunoon

Marine Scotland’s fisheries research vessel Scotia spent Wednesday very purposefully going up and down the Clyde off Dunoon – regardless of the atrocious weather conditions that kept both Argyll Ferries and Western Ferries off the water for most of the day.

So what was she doing in the Clyde?

A spokesperson for Marine Scotland said: “The Scotia is currently undertaking water, sediment and biological sampling for the Clean Seas Environmental Monitoring Programme.

“She is collecting water samples for nutrient studies as part of the Scottish Coastal Eutrophication Assessment Survey.”

Eutrophication is a process by which pollution, from such sources as sewage or fertiliser leaking from fields, causes water to become overrich in organic and mineral nutrients so that algae flourish and deplete the oxygen supply.

The spokesperson added: “Scotia is monitoring and recording all litter brought aboard in all trawls, and deploying Aquatracka and Seabird 19 to collect fluorescence data.”

MRV Scotia was built by Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd at Port Glasgow and completed early in 1998.

She operates from her home port in Aberdeen, and is normally used for fish stock assessment and environmental monitoring in the North Sea and north Atlantic waters. Fisheries data and other information gathered on research cruises are essential to the success of Marine Scotland Science’s (MSS) scientific programme.