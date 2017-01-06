LOCH ECK – INDECENT ASSAULT

POLICE officers appealed for information this morning (Friday) after a woman was indecently assaulted in the car park of a Loch Eck inn this week.

At around 7pm on Wednesday (January 4) the 23-year-old woman was in the car park of the Whistlefield Inn, off the A815 road, when she was approached by a man who indecently assaulted her. He then ran off in the direction of nearby lodges.

The man is described as being in his 30s, 5ft 8 inches to 5ft 10 inches in height and of medium build with dark brown hair with stubble on his chin. He was wearing a dark coloured waterproof jacket and dark blue baggy jeans.

The woman was badly shaken as a result of the assault.

Detective Inspector Douglas Wilson from Dunoon Police Office said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault, and I would like to hear from anyone who was in this area between 1830 and 2000 hours on Wednesday evening, who may have seen this man to come forward as soon as possible.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who routinely uses this route and may have seen a vehicle or person who appeared out of the ordinary”

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact Dunoon Police Office through 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”