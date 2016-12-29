Banner

Boom Today

Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:50 | Written by Gill Wollers
alt

A new boom has been installed today at Dunoon’s Bishop’s Glen reservoir in the hope that its resident swans will no longer get into the race and have to be rescued.

 

Isle of Wight company Vikoma became swan heroes when they supplied the new boom free of charge after being contacted by local swan aficionado Harry Smith, shown above with grandson Stewart, son Fraser with other help from Dougie Black and Paul Kelly.

 

Donations from local people covered the cost of transport and have also provided a swan hook and landing nets for the cygnets.

 

Full story and more pics of how the swans like their new boom next week.

