A CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY

A CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY

Friday, 23 December 2016 17:37 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

THE news that nobody wanted to hear – that the body of 19-year-old Alasdar McVicar has been recovered – was given by Police Scotland this afternoon (December 23).

 

Alasdair’s body was discovered at Loch Loskin, beside the Dunoon to Sandbank High Road, at around 2pm after an intense search by police, mountain rescue, coastguard and volunteer members of the public. Police confirm that his remains were recovered from the water.

 

The university student, who was home to visit family for the festive season, had been missing since early on Wednesday morning after a night out with friends.

 

The former Dunoon Grammar School pupil’s next of kin have been informed, and Alasdair’s body has been formally identified.

 

Chief Inspector Paul Robertson said: "It is with deep regret that we can confirm the recovery of Alisdair's body and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

 

"Our thanks go out to all partner agencies and members of the public for their efforts and assistance over the past two days."

 

We join with the chief inspector in sending our heartfelt condolences to Alasdair’s family and friends at this difficult time.

