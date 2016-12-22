Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News SEARCH UNDER WAY FOR MISSING MAN

SEARCH UNDER WAY FOR MISSING MAN

Thursday, 22 December 2016 19:54 | Written by Gordon
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

 

alt

 

A search is under way on the high road between Dunoon and Sandbank tonight (Thursday) after a 19-year-old man was reported missing.

 

 

Alasdair McVicar (above) was last seen at 2.40am on Wednesday (December 21) in Argyll Street, Dunoon by friends, when he said that he was heading home from a party.

Alasdair is described as 6ft 4, slim build, hazel eyes and short dark hair. He was wearing black trousers, black leather bomber jacket, blue/white Christmas jumper and white training shoes.

 

Sergeant David Hardie at Dunoon Police Office said: “This is completely out of character for Alasdair not to return home and as such his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

 

“Anyone who has seen Alasdair since 0240 hrs on Wednesday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact police at Dunoon immediately via 101.”

 

Emergency services, including mountain rescue, are assisting with the search – as are members of the public. Some roads between the high road and Hafton were cordoned off earlier in the evening.

Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.