SEARCH UNDER WAY FOR MISSING MAN

A search is under way on the high road between Dunoon and Sandbank tonight (Thursday) after a 19-year-old man was reported missing.

Alasdair McVicar (above) was last seen at 2.40am on Wednesday (December 21) in Argyll Street, Dunoon by friends, when he said that he was heading home from a party.

Alasdair is described as 6ft 4, slim build, hazel eyes and short dark hair. He was wearing black trousers, black leather bomber jacket, blue/white Christmas jumper and white training shoes.

Sergeant David Hardie at Dunoon Police Office said: “This is completely out of character for Alasdair not to return home and as such his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“Anyone who has seen Alasdair since 0240 hrs on Wednesday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact police at Dunoon immediately via 101.”

Emergency services, including mountain rescue, are assisting with the search – as are members of the public. Some roads between the high road and Hafton were cordoned off earlier in the evening.