MERRY CHRISTMAS - ONE AND ALL

Kirn primary schoolchildren staged a nativity play today (Thursday) at the school.

Proud parents and teachers looked on as the children told the story of Christ’s birth - the reason Christians celebrate Christmas.

Nativity plays also took place in schools and churches throughout the area, including Strachur (above).

In a kind-hearted gesture a Dunoon church revealed that there is no need for anyone to be alone – or go hungry – this Christmas day.

A free community dinner is available on the 25th, and anyone is welcome to go along to the 12.30pm meal.

The Christmas Dinner will be served at Dunoon Baptist Church on the town’s Alexandra Parade. To book a place please call or text Alan on 07988 837 340.

Community Christmas lunches will also take place at Oban’s Hope Kitchen, Rothesay’s St Paul’s Church, Lochgilphead Youth Centre and Helensburgh’s UCR Church as selfless individuals throughout Argyll and Bute give up their Christmas Day to help others.

Watchnight services are due to take place at places of worship throughout the area on Christmas Eve.

And the staff and directors at your local paper would like to wish all our readers a merry Christmas, and a happy and prosperous new year.