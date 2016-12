Don’t Fall Victim to a Christmas Con Artist Inverclyde Council is warning people to be on their guard against scammers, con artists and bogus callers this Christmas.

New Community Centre at the Heart of the Village The new Inverclyde Council-funded Inverkip Community Centre has been formally handed over to the people who will run it.

Check your travel card call Over 60s in Inverclyde are being urged to check their new entitlement card for concessionary travel.