QUEEN'S HALL - WORK IS TO BEGIN

Work to demolish parts of Dunoon’s Queen’s Hall will finally begin next month, Argyll and Bute Council has confirmed.

A report considered by councillors this month notes that Belfast-headquartered contractors McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd will commence main works on the site, which has now been prepared, on January 16.

The first part of the works will see demolition of parts of the southern and eastern elevations. The council hopes this phase of the project will be complete by March.