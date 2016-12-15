Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News STRUAN LODGE CONSULTATION STARTS

STRUAN LODGE CONSULTATION STARTS

Thursday, 15 December 2016 16:05 | Written by Gill Wollers
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

alt

Consultation and engagement with the community over the redesign of care services at Dunoon’s Struan Lodge started this week, with the first, on Monday at Cowal Community Hospital, being the best attended.

 

 

These first three events in Cowal – the next is on Monday December 19 at Innellan village hall between 2 and 5pm – are drop in events where members of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) will be on hand to discuss their proposals, as well as any alternatives put forward.

FULL STORY IN TOMORROW'S PAPER

 

< Prev   Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.