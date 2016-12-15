STRUAN LODGE CONSULTATION STARTS

Consultation and engagement with the community over the redesign of care services at Dunoon’s Struan Lodge started this week, with the first, on Monday at Cowal Community Hospital, being the best attended.

These first three events in Cowal – the next is on Monday December 19 at Innellan village hall between 2 and 5pm – are drop in events where members of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) will be on hand to discuss their proposals, as well as any alternatives put forward.

