CAIRNDOW ROADWORKS PLANNED

There will be disruption on the A83 at Cairndow next week as £120,000 resurfacing works take place.

Transport Scotland announced today (Friday) that works will begin on Tuesday (December 13) and last for approximately four days.

The works at Cairndow are scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm during weekdays only, and will involve the resurfacing of a section of trunk road approximately 800m long at Cairndow hill.

A convoy system will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists during the improvements. The convoy will be lifted outside of working hours however a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be running on a temporary surface. No works are scheduled to take place at weekends.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “These essential works will improve the existing road surface and address any defects in the road, enhancing the safety of the A83 through this section and creating a smoother journey for motorists.

“We’ve programmed the works to take place during the winter months when traffic flows are generally quieter to minimise disruption for road users and the business community, and our teams will continue to do all they can to limit the impact of these works.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and leaving some extra time for their journey.”