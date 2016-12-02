Banner

ACCOLADE FOR ALEX

Friday, 02 December 2016 12:16 | Written by Georgia Love
alt

Weel-kent local man Alex Pollock was given a fantastic accolade at the Dunoon Dazzles event last weekend, when he was crowned the 2016 Dunoon Community Champion.

And it came as a complete surprise to him.  An emotional Alex was presented the award on Saturday evening by last year’s winner, Paul Kerr.

He said: “I got really emotional. It was so unexpected, and I think, unfounded. You never think you are worthy of things like this.

“I am more used to giving than taking.”

We asked him if the award had pride of place on his mantelpiece.

He laughed and said: “At the moment it’s on the living room table, I’ve not decided where it’s permanent home will be.”

Alex was still overwhelmed by the award some days after the presentation.

He said: “I found it very hard to take in, and that people really thought that much of me. But I’m very grateful, and very honoured. I just hope I’m worthy of it.”

FULL STORY IN TODAY'S PAPER

