Home News The News EXCLUSIVE - MONK SENTENCED IN DUNOON SHERIFF COURT

EXCLUSIVE - MONK SENTENCED IN DUNOON SHERIFF COURT

Wednesday, 23 November 2016 16:24 | Written by Georgia Love
alt

A man who crashed into two Dunoon church services dressed in black combat attire was sentenced last week.

Damon Jonah Kelly, a member of a religious order which calls itself The Black Hermits, appeared in Dunoon Sheriff Court.

 

Mr Kelly, who lives at the Caledonian Hotel, Dunoon, was being sentenced on two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. Charges accusing him of religious aggravation were previously dropped by the crown.

On May29 this year he entered St John’s Church in Dunoon and then Kirn Parish Church, while services were in progress and disrupted proceedings.

His sudden appearance in the church, dressed all in black and shouting ‘This is a synagogue of sin’, caused consternation amongst the congregation.

Mr Kelly, who wore monkish garb at the Sheriff Court, tried several times to interrupt Sheriff Ward, who was having none of it, telling him: “This is not a conversation. I am speaking, and you have to listen.

“If you do this again and you cause this type of trouble again, no matter what your views, you will go to jail.

“You can express your views any way you want so long as it is within the law.”

MORE OF THIS STORY IN OUR FRIDAY PRINT EDITION

 

