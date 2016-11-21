Banner

logoxmas

Front Page News

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Advertise Now

Click here to place an advert in the Dunoon Observer

Got a News Story ?

Click here to let us know about it

Stop Spam Harvesters, Join Project Honey Pot
Home News The News A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

Monday, 21 November 2016 17:15 | Written by Georgia Love
AddThis Social Bookmark Button

alt

As the pressure continues to mount on the UK government to address the pension age transition inequality faced by thousands of women across Argyll and Bute; local MP Brendan O’Hara attended the inaugural meeting of the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) Argyll and the Isles group, Saturday November 12 in Helensburgh.

The newly formed group, co-founded by Helensburgh resident Anne Greer; aims to bring together women from Argyll and Bute born in the 1950s who, due to changes in government rules on when a pension can be drawn, will lose thousands of pounds with some facing financial hardship in their retirement.

During the meeting, Brendan said: “I am delighted to see this new group set up which will represent women from all corners of Argyll and Bute to persuade the government to introduce sensible transitional arrangements which will mitigate the hardship that many women will now face due to the new rules on the age they can draw their pension.

“In some cases there are women who will lose up to seven years of a pension that they have paid into in good faith.”

He went on: “As I have said before on many occasions, the government must honour the pensions contract they entered into with these women and cannot change the rules without proper consultation and warning that this was happening.

“I will continue to support and work with WASPI Argyll and Isles who are determined to fight on until a remedy to this problem is found”.

Anne Greer, co-founder of the group said: “Some Argyll and Bute women have been campaigning as individuals on behalf of WASPI for over a year and we have appreciated Brendan’s support during this time. Working with the UK WASPI group, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

< Prev   Next >

Add comment

Please refer to our policies regarding posting in the rules section of the forum.


KEYCAPTCHA_TASK_COMMON_MESSAGEJoomla CAPTCHA
news feedAll our news in one feed
Follow us on Twitter

DGS link

Dunoon Grammar School

Argyll and Bute Council

Inverclyde Council News
Latest News from Inverclyde Council

Link1 | Link2 | Link3

Copyright © 2011. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Archie Fergusson.