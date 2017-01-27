|
Dunoon young filmmakers
ANOTHER ARGYLL STREET INSTITUTION TO CLOSE
THE YORKSHIRE Building Society has announced that its Dunoon branch is to close – just a week after Clydesdale Bank announced that its branch in the town will shut.
COMMUNITY FEAR OVER CHURCH SALE
The peaceful parish church of Inverchaolain, long associated with Clan Lamont, was put up for sale on the open market this week by the Church of Scotland.
And Clan Lamont secretary Mrs Mary Lamb confirmed to the Standard that the clan society would be putting in an offer to buy it.
MoD POLICE TO PATROL CIVILIAN ARGYLL
FRIEND OR FOE?
Armed Ministry of Defence police officers are to begin patrolling in civilian areas of Argyll, it has emerged.
Scotia visits Dunoon
Marine Scotland’s fisheries research vessel Scotia spent Wednesday very purposefully going up and down the Clyde off Dunoon – regardless of the atrocious weather conditions that kept both Argyll Ferries and Western Ferries off the water for most of the day.
So what was she doing in the Clyde?
LOCH ECK – INDECENT ASSAULT
POLICE officers appealed for information this morning (Friday) after a woman was indecently assaulted in the car park of a Loch Eck inn this week.
