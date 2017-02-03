|
£1.3M Boost For Local Schools
Schools in Argyll and Bute are set to benefit from a fund designed to improve disadvantaged children’s’ education– to the tune of £1,304,400.
The cash, from the Scottish Government’s Pupil Equity Fund, will be divided among schools depending on the number of pupils between P1 to S3 who are eligible for free school meals. Awards are equivalent to £1,200 per pupil.
FERRY TENDER DELAY
The unpopular Argyll Ferries vessels Ali Cat and Argyll Flyer will ply the Dunoon-Gourock route for a while yet after Transport minister Humza Yousaf today (Thursday) delayed the tender process for the route by nine months.
Dunoon young filmmakers
Pupils from the Gaelic medium unit at Dunoon Grammar School have three short films in the running for FilmG’s People’s Choice award.
But if you want to vote you’ll have to be fast – voting closes on Friday February 3.
ANOTHER ARGYLL STREET INSTITUTION TO CLOSE
THE YORKSHIRE Building Society has announced that its Dunoon branch is to close – just a week after Clydesdale Bank announced that its branch in the town will shut.
COMMUNITY FEAR OVER CHURCH SALE
The peaceful parish church of Inverchaolain, long associated with Clan Lamont, was put up for sale on the open market this week by the Church of Scotland.
And Clan Lamont secretary Mrs Mary Lamb confirmed to the Standard that the clan society would be putting in an offer to buy it.
MoD POLICE TO PATROL CIVILIAN ARGYLL
FRIEND OR FOE?
Armed Ministry of Defence police officers are to begin patrolling in civilian areas of Argyll, it has emerged.
