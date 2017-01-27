Banner

Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde
Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Dunoon young filmmakers

Friday, 27 January 2017 14:42 | Written by Gill Wollers
Pupils from the Gaelic medium unit at Dunoon Grammar School have three short films in the running for FilmG’s People’s Choice award.

 

But if you want to vote you’ll have to be fast – voting closes on Friday February 3.

ANOTHER ARGYLL STREET INSTITUTION TO CLOSE

Friday, 27 January 2017 13:20 | Written by Gordon Neish
THE YORKSHIRE Building Society has announced that its Dunoon branch is to close – just a week after Clydesdale Bank announced that its branch in the town will shut.

COMMUNITY FEAR OVER CHURCH SALE

Friday, 27 January 2017 09:39 | Written by Georgia Love
The peaceful parish church of Inverchaolain, long associated with Clan Lamont, was put up for sale on the open market this week by the Church of Scotland.

And Clan Lamont secretary Mrs Mary Lamb confirmed to the Standard that the clan society would be putting in an offer to buy it.

MoD POLICE TO PATROL CIVILIAN ARGYLL

Friday, 13 January 2017 09:49 | Written by Gordon
FRIEND OR FOE?

Armed Ministry of Defence police officers are to begin patrolling in civilian areas of Argyll, it has emerged.

Scotia visits Dunoon

Thursday, 12 January 2017 15:31 | Written by Gill Wollers
Marine Scotland’s fisheries research vessel Scotia spent Wednesday very purposefully going up and down the Clyde off Dunoon – regardless of the atrocious weather conditions that kept both Argyll Ferries and Western Ferries off the water for most of the day.

 

 

So what was she doing in the Clyde?

LOCH ECK – INDECENT ASSAULT

Friday, 06 January 2017 08:57 | Written by Gordon Neish
POLICE officers appealed for information this morning (Friday) after a woman was indecently assaulted in the car park of a Loch Eck inn this week.

 

