Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde
Weather Warnings of severe and extreme weather from the Met Office
Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

MoD POLICE TO PATROL CIVILIAN ARGYLL

Friday, 13 January 2017 09:49 | Written by Gordon
alt

 

FRIEND OR FOE?

Armed Ministry of Defence police officers are to begin patrolling in civilian areas of Argyll, it has emerged.

Scotia visits Dunoon

Thursday, 12 January 2017 15:31 | Written by Gill Wollers
alt

 

Marine Scotland’s fisheries research vessel Scotia spent Wednesday very purposefully going up and down the Clyde off Dunoon – regardless of the atrocious weather conditions that kept both Argyll Ferries and Western Ferries off the water for most of the day.

 

 

So what was she doing in the Clyde?

LOCH ECK – INDECENT ASSAULT

Friday, 06 January 2017 08:57 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

POLICE officers appealed for information this morning (Friday) after a woman was indecently assaulted in the car park of a Loch Eck inn this week.

 

Boom Today

Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:50 | Written by Gill Wollers
alt

A new boom has been installed today at Dunoon’s Bishop’s Glen reservoir in the hope that its resident swans will no longer get into the race and have to be rescued.

 

Isle of Wight company Vikoma became swan heroes when they supplied the new boom free of charge after being contacted by local swan aficionado Harry Smith, shown above with grandson Stewart, son Fraser with other help from Dougie Black and Paul Kelly.

 

Donations from local people covered the cost of transport and have also provided a swan hook and landing nets for the cygnets.

 

Full story and more pics of how the swans like their new boom next week.

A CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY

Friday, 23 December 2016 17:37 | Written by Gordon Neish
alt

 

THE news that nobody wanted to hear – that the body of 19-year-old Alasdar McVicar has been recovered – was given by Police Scotland this afternoon (December 23).

 

MERRY CHRISTMAS - ONE AND ALL

Thursday, 22 December 2016 14:51 | Written by Gordon
alt

 

Kirn primary schoolchildren staged a nativity play today (Thursday) at the school.

