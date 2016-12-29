Banner

Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde
Met Office Warnings for Strathclyde

Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard

Boom Today

Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:50 | Written by Gill Wollers
A new boom has been installed today at Dunoon’s Bishop’s Glen reservoir in the hope that its resident swans will no longer get into the race and have to be rescued.

 

Isle of Wight company Vikoma became swan heroes when they supplied the new boom free of charge after being contacted by local swan aficionado Harry Smith, shown above with grandson Stewart, son Fraser with other help from Dougie Black and Paul Kelly.

 

Donations from local people covered the cost of transport and have also provided a swan hook and landing nets for the cygnets.

 

Full story and more pics of how the swans like their new boom next week.

A CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY

Friday, 23 December 2016 17:37 | Written by Gordon Neish
THE news that nobody wanted to hear – that the body of 19-year-old Alasdar McVicar has been recovered – was given by Police Scotland this afternoon (December 23).

 

MERRY CHRISTMAS - ONE AND ALL

Thursday, 22 December 2016 14:51 | Written by Gordon
Kirn primary schoolchildren staged a nativity play today (Thursday) at the school.

KIRN PRIMARY NATIVITY PLAY

Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:28 | Written by Georgia Love
Our photographer was there to capture just some of the magic of Kirn Primary School's Nativity Play this morning.

QUEEN'S HALL - WORK IS TO BEGIN

Friday, 16 December 2016 09:05 | Written by Gordon
Work to demolish parts of Dunoon’s Queen’s Hall will finally begin next month, Argyll and Bute Council has confirmed.

STRUAN LODGE CONSULTATION STARTS

Thursday, 15 December 2016 16:05 | Written by Gill Wollers
Consultation and engagement with the community over the redesign of care services at Dunoon’s Struan Lodge started this week, with the first, on Monday at Cowal Community Hospital, being the best attended.

 

